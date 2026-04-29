Ex-Hull FC youngster’s gratitude to Scott Taylor for Goole Vikings injury comeback

GOOLE VIKINGS halfback or hooker Callum Rutland has thanked coach Scott Taylor for giving him the confidence to return from injury woe.

A knee problem followed by a broken leg severely limited Rutland’s opportunities with former club Hull FC.

And the 22-year-old had to make do with just seven appearances during Goole’s debut campaign last year.

Now fully fit, he has played regularly this time around, and is grateful for the way Taylor has brought him back into the fold.

“It’s been good, just being around the boys has made everything a lot easier,” he said.

“Tag (Taylor) always gives you confidence and makes you believe in yourself, but the main thing is the environment. It picks you back up.

“It’s always really easy coming into training. They’ve signed a great set of lads, so it’s always a good laugh. It’s made it really enjoyable for me again.

“Coming back from a couple of bad injuries takes time, and I haven’t really had a run of games until recently. I’m still finding my feet, but I’m enjoying it.”