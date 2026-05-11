Warrington Wolves’ Sam Burgess calls for referees to be ‘sat in front of the media’ to be questioned

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess has called for referees to be ‘sat in front of the media’ to face questions following his side’s 32-12 loss to Hull KR in the Challenge Cup semi-final at the weekend.

The Wolves were second best throughout – something which Burgess had no qualms about after admitting his players were ‘surviving’ for the majority of the 80 minutes – but there were a number of controversial calls that went the way of Hull KR.

Warrington twice used their Captain’s Challenge, but twice video official Chris Kendall ruled that they were ‘inconclusive’, meaning on-field referee Liam Moore’s decisions stuck.

Unfortunately for the Wolves, that meant they were on the receiving end of costly decisions with both eventualities yielding points.

After the game, Burgess was asked about the decisions and his response was telling.

“Can I answer inconclusive?” Burgess jibed.

“If you guys all do your job properly then you should keep them accountable.

“I can’t do it, every time I tell the truth, they fine me and put me back in my box.

“If you guys ask the right people, they should be sat in front of the media answering what’s going on.

“It’s 25 past 6 and the game started at 4pm, what are we doing?

“I would get in trouble if I tell the truth.”