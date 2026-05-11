Jack Farrimond hits back at social media critics following devastating display against St Helens

JACK FARRIMOND says he doesn’t take much notice of social media, but the young halfback made his critics eat their words as he helped Wigan get back to Wembley Stadium.

Farrimond won the man of the match award and grabbed two tries as the Warriors battered St Helens 32-0 in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday. Wigan raced to a 22-0 half-time lead and added two more scores in the second half.

Farrimond was not only a threat running the ball at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, but had a hand in two other tries with his kicking and passing game.

The playmaker has been deputising for injured halfback Bevan French since March, and has come under fire during the team’s run of four losses in their past six matches before Saturday.

But Farrimond and his teammates put on a show at Warrington, dominating in both attack and defence to book their place in the final.

Asked if he had answered his critics, the 20-year-old said: “Yeah, definitely. I don’t really look at social media too much. I try and get on with it and leave them to have their own opinions.

“You like to come out the other side of with positive actions, and I think I managed to do that today.”

The former Leigh Miners Rangers junior, who grew up supporting the Leopards, is now off to play at Wembley for the first time, with Bevan French almost certain to still be out of action.

“I’m buzzing,” Farrimond said.

“It’s the first time for me individually. It’s something that we set out to do at the start of the year, it’s one of our goals to be up there challenging for silverware. We’re halfway there now and we just need to get the job done.”