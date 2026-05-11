St Helens have ‘lost their identity’ as Wigan boss Matt Peet takes aim at loan signings

ST HELENS have ‘lost their identity’ according to Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet.

In a blistering post-match interview with the BBC following Wigan’s crushing 34-0 win over Saints in the Challenge Cup semi-final, Peet took aim at the loan signings made by Paul Rowley and their celebrations in the wake of the 34-24 win over the Warriors in the Good Friday clash.

That Good Friday win saw loan signing Bill Leyland, who had just arrived on a week’s deal from Hull KR, score two late tries to secure victory.

Now Peet has admitted that that moment stuck with him. He said on the BBC on Saturday: “St Helens (supporters) had a loan player scores in front of them, and they celebrated it like it was a fantastic moment in their history.

“I think it showed they’ve lost their identity. I knew that we’d celebrate in front of our fans today, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Peet continued to emphasise that his Wigan side would not be beaten by Saints again following that Good Friday defeat.

“I just knew we weren’t going to be beat today, and I knew that as soon as I knew the draw, to be honest, because of what happened.

“After Good Friday, it was very important that we didn’t let St Helens get there, and it did mean a bit more today.”