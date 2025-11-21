Warrington Wolves secure top prospect Ewan Irwin to 2030

WARRINGTON WOLVES have agreed a five-year first-team contract with highly-rated youth product Ewan Irwin.

The halfback made three Super League appearances this year, while captaining the Academy side to Grand Final glory.

He also shone on the youth team’s post-season tour of Australia, catching the eye of NRL clubs in the process.

But Warrington have moved to tie down Irwin, who doesn’t turn 18 until February, for the long term.

Wolves head coach Sam Burgess said: “I’m really excited Ewan’s committed his future to the club for the next five years.

“He’s shown great potential and leadership with the under-18s and reserves last year. Hopefully he continues with his progression next season and beyond.

“Above all else he’s an outstanding young man with a bright future ahead of him.”

Irwin said: “I’m glad to have committed my future to the club and I’m really excited for the challenges ahead.

“It’s a competitive environment, and that’s exactly where you want to be. Academy and reserves level is very strong, but this is a step up now into the first team and I’m looking forward to what’s next.

“I want to take it game by game, put my best foot forward, and see where it takes me.”

Image: Joseph Richardson/Warrington Wolves