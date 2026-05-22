‘We have to start thinking globally’ says York Knights owner

YORK owner Clint Goodchild believes there’s a chance to do something “very special” for Rugby League if a link-up with the NRL can be secured.

RL Commercial chair Nigel Wood and managing director Rhodri Jones flew out to Australia last week to continue talks about Super League partnering with the sport Down Under.

Goodchild, who hails from Australia, is keen for progress to be made in order for Rugby League here to thrive.

He said: “There’s a real opportunity for us to do something very special for the sport.

“There has to be real conversations around mutual benefits for both sides of the hemisphere, and it sounds like those conversations are under way now.

“Ourselves, like a lot of clubs, are optimistic something can be done.

“We have to start thinking globally as a sport if we’re going to make ground and carve our way into a larger market.

“Having alignment with the top tiers is essential in being able to do that consistently.

“Without alignment, I think we’ll find ourselves operating in silos a little too often.

“To grow the game, not just internationally but also on an international level – getting more tours and coverage like when Australia came here last year – it’s essential we start to think globally.”

York, of course, are at the top table themselves after being promoted to Super League for the first time this season.

Asked how he thought they’d adjusted to the elite level, Goodchild said: “Obviously we’ve not got anything to measure ourselves against.

“We set a lofty goal of getting onto the fringe of the play-offs.

“We feel that we’ve been in the contest most weeks but there’s adjustments we need to make to be better and to achieve those ambitious goals.

“Injuries haven’t helped us but I don’t think that’s a story that’s exclusive to us.

“At the same time we’ve decided to go with our youth policy and try and get as many young guys minutes when we can.”