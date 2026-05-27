Wigan Warriors chief Kris Radlinski hits out at Network Rail after major transport disruption

WIGAN WARRIORS chief executive Kris Radlinski has hit out at Network Rail after planned engineering works coincide with the Challenge Cup Final – disrupting travel for thousands of fans.

Over 60,000 spectators are expected at Wembley on Saturday for the showpiece event between Wigan and hull KR.

But engineering works across the rail network mean there are no direct trains to London from Wigan on Saturday, while Wembley Stadium Station will also be closed.

However, after weeks of play-off football being held at the prestigious venue, Radlinski believes that rugby league is being treated as ‘the forgotten sport’ once more.

“It feels as though rugby league is once again being treated as the forgotten sport, and that has to change,” Wigan Warriors chief Kris Radlinski told City AM. “Too often, it seems the first weekend considered whenever work or disruption is planned is the one involving rugby league.

“For years, supporters from across the North of England have made the annual trip to the capital at significant personal cost. Asking for the Wembley celebrations following the football finals to be extended by another week or two is far from an unreasonable request.”

Gary Walsh, West Coast South route director for Network Rail, said: “Over the last weekend of May we will be completing vital upgrades to drainage on the West Coast Main Line, which will help trains to continue running smoothly and with reduced disruption in future.

“We appreciate there is never a good time to disrupt the railway, and we would like to thank passengers for their patience while this work takes place.”