Wigan Warriors star Junior Nsemba eager to spread help for mental health

WIGAN WARRIORS forward Junior Nsemba might play one of the toughest sports in the world, but he has a message to men struggling with mental health issues: “It’s good to talk.”

That’s the message sent out by nationwide suicide-prevention charity Andy’s Man Club, and the second rower can be seen proudly wearing their wristband, hoping more will follow his lead.

Andy’s Man Club offers free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups with more than 300 branches now open in the UK. They also operate online.

The service is available for any man going through troubles, whether bereavement, money worries or relationship breakdowns.

Nsemba admits he is not fully up to date with everything they do, but he likes the message on the wristbands and is urging men to speak out more if they are struggling with any aspect of their lives.

“I’m not going to lie,” said the 21-year-old.

“I don’t actually know too much about the club, but on the wristband, it says it’s good to talk.

“I don’t really take it off unless I am playing or training. I feel like it is nice to get the message across. It is good to let people know that there are people around to help.

“It obviously has a nice message on it, because it is always good to talk. If you are struggling and see this and need help, just chat to someone.”

Andy’s Man Club is held every Monday evening from 7pm to 9pm, except on Bank Holidays.

Meanwhile Nsemba wants to ensure that missing out on a place in England’s Ashes squad will spur him on to improve this season and have another strong campaign with the Warriors.

Having been involved in the 2024 series against Samoa, he looked set to be the poster boy ahead of last autumn’s series, but in the end, then-England coach Shaun Wane went in a different direction, with Nsemba a surprise omission.

“It was disappointing,” he added. “But it puts some fire in my belly knowing that I have got to work harder.

“Waney picked very good backrowers who are hard to compete with, but going into this season and the World Cup at the end of the year, hopefully my rugby with Wigan will do the talking. The club is at the front of my mind right now.

“It (making the World Cup) is on me really. If I want to get into the squad, I need to be performing at my best. If I feel like I need help, I have got the coaches and players around me to talk to.”