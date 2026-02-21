Joe Batchelor sets out new ambitions with Hull FC

JOE BATCHELOR insists he has nothing to prove with new club Hull FC but is determined to again taste the kind of success he had at St Helens.

After seven years with Saints, Batchelor has joined Hull on a three-year contract, making his debut in a Challenge Cup win at Salford before scoring a try in their 27-20 victory against Bradford Bulls – his 100th Super League appearance.

The backrower helped St Helens win a league-and-cup double in 2021 and also featured in their Grand Final success of 2022, a year which brought him two England caps including one at the World Cup.

His form hasn’t quite hit the same heights since, hampered by a run of injuries across the past three seasons, but at 31 he believes there is scope for more success with his new club.

“I’ve not come here to prove anything to anyone but I do want to do it with a new group and through a different path,” he told League Express.

“It was special (at St Helens), and it’s something we can all look back on when we’re retired, but it gets forgotten very quickly.

“Wigan won everything then, and Hull KR have now won everything.

“It was tough leaving St Helens, but everyone moves on quickly. Now I’m putting myself into life at Hull FC.”

Batchelor’s influence on the playing group has impressed many club figures in pre-season and he’s now looking to make an impact on the field too.

Hull, who travel to Wigan Warriors on Saturday, want to be competing at the top of the table after finishing seventh in the first season under the ownership of Andrew Thirkill and David Hood and the coaching of John Cartwright.

“It’s a play at long-term success here, not just to be a flash in the pan,” said Batchelor.

“The people involved want to get Hull up the league consistently and in finals. I’m really excited to be part of that.”