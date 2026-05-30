Matt Peet reveals Bevan French’s route to Wembley return

MATT PEET revealed that Wigan Warriors had been planning Bevan French’s Challenge Cup Final return for some time.

Star halfback French came off the bench and scored a try in Wigan’s 40-10 victory over Hull KR.

After suffering a hamstring tear in early March, Wigan said he would be sidelined for around four months – but French defied that to return in less than three.

It added a touch of drama to Wembley week, even if he wasn’t required to tip things the Warriors’ way.

They led 28-4 when he came on for Jack Farrimond, who excelled in his stand-off position scoring two tries and claiming the Lance Todd Trophy.

“We always had this game in mind,” said Wigan coach Peet.

“He had to be ticking boxes along the way in terms of his running, his follow-up scans, his strength testing and all the markers.

“The physios and specialists monitoring him were saying throughout the whole process that this game would be very achievable.

“He’s had two weeks’ practice with us. It would have been an option to play him for more minutes but we were comfortable with the position we were in, how Jack was playing.

“We wouldn’t have risked losing him for the rest of the season.”

Along with Farrimond, Adam Keighran was a stand-out, two years after missing Wigan’s last Wembley success through suspension.

“He was excellent – I was gutted for him a couple of years ago,” said Peet.

“This is one of those good days for a lot of people who have tough days. He had some good moments in the game.”

Peet also praised his big men, saying: “I do think the (hot) conditions suit our pack – we’ve got a fast, mobile forward unit.

“Hull KR were missing Jai (Whitbread) then Dean Hadley which probably stretched them.

“These packs have had good battles and we won’t win them all but today they laid a great foundation.

“Ethan (Havard) was great off the bench. Junior (Nsemba) had one of the best games I’ve seen him play. I could go through them all.

“It was a good performance. They knew they needed that today.”

The only downside was Sam Walters’ late red card, on which Peet said: “I’d rather it didn’t happen. I know Sam was disappointed after the game.”

Wigan’s women were also triumphant in their final against St Helens and Peet said: “It’s a great day for the club.

“Credit to the way Mike (Danson, owner), Kris (Radlinski, chief executive) and Chris Brookes (chairman) lead the club. Days like this make it all worthwhile for them.

“A lot of this comes from investment and business planning. I’m in a privileged position to be coaching this team.”