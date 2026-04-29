Workington Town back initiative to tackle Cumbria’s high suicide rates

WORKINGTON TOWN are backing an initiative to tackle Cumbria’s high suicide rates.

The county has a figure more than 50 percent above the average for England and Wales.

Cumbria United Against Suicide has been developed by the suicide prevention and suicide bereavement charity Every Life Matters to unite sports clubs, coaches and athletes in a bid to reduce the rates.

The group, backed by Cumberland Council, Active Cumbria and TDA (The Decommissioning Alliance, a specialised partnership to manage high-hazard nuclear waste), use the power of sport to reduce stigma, encourage open conversations about mental health and provide training in recognising and helping deal with issues.

“On average, one person dies by suicide every five days in Cumbria. But suicides are preventable and we can all learn life-saving skills,” said the group.

Town are hosting a Cumbria United sign-up event at their Fibrus Community Stadium base on Friday, May 15 (6.30pm-8.30pm).

The evening will include a one-hour suicide alertness bitesize training session delivered by Every Life Matters, the screening of the campaign video and question-and-answer presentations from members of the cast.

The club said: “Workington Town and the Workington Town Community Trust have been so proud to use our platform to help.

“However we found unexpectedly that we knew people who had thought of or tried to commit suicide. It is right here, right now so it’s time to act.”