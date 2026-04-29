Sponsors happy to help Barrow Raiders through tough times

BARROW RAIDERS sponsors Speed Competitions are happy to have helped the club ride some testing financial times this year.

The Cumbrian side had a lengthy spell without a home match, causing cash-flow concerns.

Speed Competitions, an online prize draw platform operating from the county, have put their name to the stadium traditionally known as Craven Park.

And company director Jack Townsend said: “From a business perspective, we’ve always believed in backing local initiatives and giving back where we can.

“The Raiders are at the heart of the community, with a loyal fanbase and a strong identity, and we’re proud to play a part in supporting the club’s continued growth and success. We’re excited for what’s ahead, and look forward to building a strong partnership.

“Becoming the main club sponsor is something that means a great deal to me personally, and to us as a local business.

“As someone who cares deeply about the community, it’s incredibly important to support organisations that bring people together and represent the pride and passion of our area.”