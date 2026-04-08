York Knights’ Ben Jones-Bishop scored try with broken foot

YORK KNIGHTS will be without Ben Jones-Bishop for a prolonged period after it was confirmed that the winger has a broken foot.

Remarkably, Jones-Bishop played on for some time with the injury sustained two weeks ago in York’s home defeat to Wakefield Trinity – and scored a try.

The damage was done midway through the first half of that match, but the 37-year-old went on to score a 34th-minute try and only came off eleven minutes into the second half.

Knights coach Mark Applegarth said: “I’m gutted for Bish personally because I know how hard he’s attacked this year so far and how much it means to him.

“It’s a testament to how tough he is – he scored that try against Wakefield with a broken foot. He had it then and he leapt in the air (to score), which tells you how tough that man is.

“Bish will be back. We’ll keep him busy while he’s doing his rehab and he’ll still be fully part of the team.”

Fellow winger Jon Bennison has now returned to training and could make a long-awaited debut in a few weeks’ time following hip surgery in the off-season.

Forward Mitch Clark is also progressing having been yet to make an appearance this year.

“Mitch got an Achilles injury in pre-season,” explained Applegarth.

“He’s had a couple of setbacks and we’ve had to get some injections into it to settle it down.

“Now that we’re finally on top of it, Mitch is running. I couldn’t give you a time on when he’s back but he’s going in the right direction.”