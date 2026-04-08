Chris Chester believes Castleford Tigers challenge ‘bigger’ than he expected

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ director of rugby Chris Chester has admitted that the challenge at the OneBore Stadium is bigger than he thought it would be.

Chester was appointed as the club’s director of rugby a year ago and his first act was to part ways with then head coach Danny McGuire following a string of bad results.

The Tigers went through a major rebuilding stage in the off-season with new signings numbering well into double figures under new head coach Ryan Carr.

But with Castleford tied-bottom on the Super League ladder with two wins, Chester has revealed that the task at hand is a major one.

“It’s bigger than I thought, when I first walked in we had to make some changes at the club,” Chester told Sky Sports.

“I just felt there was a real disconnect in the club with staff, the players and the fans. Everything was just run down and in disrepair.

“I knew it was going to take some time and a big challenge but I probably didn’t realise until I walked through the door how big a challenge it was going to be.”

Chester also touched upon his sacking of McGuire, and why he does not want to go through anything like that again.

“That’s the first time I’ve had to do it; it was an awful experience and I didn’t enjoy it one bit.

“We felt we needed to go in a different direction. I think if Danny had his time again, it’s very similar to me at Hull KR going into something.

“Although I’d had an apprenticeship and worked under good coaches and had coached the Academy and reserves, you learn all about your mistakes.

“I made plenty of mistakes in those roles but I probably wasn’t ready. I think if Danny perhaps had his time again, he was probably thrown into a role there.

“As a club we have to take some responsibility. We didn’t provide Danny with the personnel and players and we’ve got to cop a little bit ourselves.

“I don’t want to do that again; it didn’t go well with Danny but we’ve moved on.”