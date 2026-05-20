Willie Peters tells Mikey Lewis to sort out discipline after tripping incidents

WILLIE PETERS admits that Mikey Lewis has parts of his game to work on after the Hull KR star escaped a ban for a trip in Rovers’ win at Leigh Leopards last Saturday.

It was the second time this season that Lewis was charged with a tripping offence, and now the halfback is just 1.75 disciplinary points away from incurring a ban.

And with a Challenge Cup Final spot at stake in less than a fortnight’s time, Peters knows that Lewis needs to eradicate some of the more controversial aspects of his game.

“Mikey and I have chats all the time and we have spoken about last weekend,” Peters said.

“There were a couple of things in his game that crept back in and he knows that.

“The main thing for Mikey is being accountable to his teammates, which he is.

“He doesn’t want to let anyone down and he is a key member of our team.

“He knows there were a couple of things in his game that he needs to work on.

“But he’s growing so much in so many areas of his life, as a man and a player. He still knows he’s not the finished product.”