Jordan Johnstone signs new Widnes Vikings contract

JORDAN JOHNSTONE is set to reach ten years as a Widnes Vikings player after signing a contract extension through to the end of 2028.

The hooker is in his second spell with the club, the first coming between 2016 and 2019. He returned in 2023 after three seasons with Hull FC and has now amassed 138 Vikings appearances.

Head coach Allan Coleman said of Widnes’ regular starting nine this term: “He’s a big leader for me and the team.

“By getting (his contract) over the line it sends a big statement out about our intentions now and for the future.

“It was a no-brainer and we needed to get it done. He’s a massive part of (our side) now and the future of the club.”

Johnstone, 28, said: “There’s no place I’d rather be – I couldn’t see myself playing rugby anywhere else at this moment.

“I owe it to the club to give them my best years of rugby, and hopefully that’s what’s ahead.

“I’m enjoying having more responsibility now in the middle of the field and playing long minutes, and it helps when we’re playing well.”