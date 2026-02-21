Adrian Lam disappointed by ‘uncharacteristic’ Leigh Leopards loss

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam did not hide his disappointment after surrendering a half-time lead to St Helens.

“Though we led, I wasn’t comfortable with everything,” Lam said after the 20-18 loss.

“I’m just frustrated that we put ourselves under pressure with so many penalties and errors against us, which is uncharacteristic.”

He felt Saints’ tries were preventable: “They score a soft try on the wing where we just don’t get forward and defend it.

“The tries that they scored were all pretty soft, really.”

Lam believed his side “lost the identity of us as a team right across the board”, particularly in the second half.

“Our tackle six was poor, our kicking game was really poor,” he lamented.

“We felt like we were coming off our line the whole second half.”

Despite flickers of promise, he conceded: “We’ve got to find ways to win until we get that combination really working together, and we didn’t find that way tonight.”