One star out but three to return for Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS’ pack will be without Robbie Mulhern for the next month – but David Armstrong is among three stars set to return to the backline for Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons.

England prop Mulhern suffered a grade-two calf tear in Leigh’s victory over Huddersfield Giants last Thursday, with coach Adrian Lam expecting him to be sidelined for “four or five weeks”.

“It’s not good news, but in this period he might only miss three games – Catalans, Hull KR (Saturday, May 16) and Hull FC (Friday, May 22). He’ll be back the week after the Challenge Cup final,” said Lam.

“He’s had a couple (of injuries) each year so it’s not ideal for Robbie but he’s very professional and he’ll be working hard to get back to where he needs to be.”

Lam intends to give forward Matt Davis (head) and back Keanan Brand (ankle) another two weeks before possible returns against the champions.

But he suggested three big names will feature in Perpignan including fullback Armstrong, who has been out for ten months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“Into consideration will come Tesi Niu and Umyla Hanley along with Davy Armstrong,” said Lam. “They’ll be part of that squad and we’ll see how that unfolds for us.”

Centre pair Niu and Hanley both made returns from injury in their Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat to Warrington Wolves earlier this month only to suffer fresh issues – Niu with his sternum, Hanley to a shoulder.