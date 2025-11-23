Amateur recruits fit the bill for Batley Bulldogs

BATLEY BULLDOGS have a bit of previous when it comes to blooding talent from the community game.

Powerhouse prop Alex Walmsley, who represented England in the Ashes and is preparing for another season at St Helens, with whom he has won Super League five times, was plucked from amateur side Dewsbury Celtic by Batley back in 2012.

Now the Bulldogs are hoping for big things from winger or centre Kieran Brining, who is making the step up from East Leeds, and utility back Felix Ellis, who has joined from Dewsbury Moor.

One-time Bradford Academy player Brining, who was an accomplished sprinter with Leeds City Athletic Club, is fresh from helping the Easy Road side take the National Conference League Second Division by storm in 2025.

He scorched in for 39 tries as East Leeds topped their table with 22 wins from 22.

Brining is aiming to follow the likes of another England star Mikolaj Oledzki, Danny McGuire and Richie Mathers by rising from their ranks and making a real mark at professional level.

“Over the years, we’ve been able to pick up talented younger players and push them on,” said long-serving Batley chairman Kevin Nicholas.

The Bulldogs have a new coaching pair in James Ford and Paul Couch, who has an in-depth knowledge of the amateur game from his time at Lock Lane and with England Community Lions.

And Nicholas added: “They have been looking at lots of avenues for recruitment, and spotted a few lads who they think can offer us something.”

Other recruits include former Leeds Academy backrower Jay Scriven, 24, who is back in the UK after playing for Tully Tigers and Southern Suburbs in the Cairns region of north Queensland in Australia.

Former St Helens and Warrington back Wesley Bruines, 22, is also on board.

Batley have also agreed a contract extension with centre or secondrow Ollie Greensmith.

The 25-year-old Wakefield product was signed from Dewsbury a year ago and played 28 times last season, notching four tries.

Prop Michael Ward and back Paul Foulstone have also committed for 2026.

But the club have said farewell to Joe Arundel, Jack Render, Kieren Hepworth, Paul Chitakunye and Samy Kibula.