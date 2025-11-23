Workington Town retain four props and sign Newcastle Thunder man

WORKINGTON TOWN have named another former Newcastle Thunder player among five signings to take their squad number up to 20.

Ex-Leeds Academy prop Tobias Gibson follows Alex Donaghy in making the move from the north-east to Cumbria.

The 20-year-old has for the past two seasons been a regular in the Newcastle side.

Workington coach Jonty Gorley said: “I was tipped off on Tobias quite late into the off-season and the deal was done pretty quickly after speaking to him.

“He is keen to prove himself here, it wasn’t about money, which was refreshing, it’s about earning a place in my 17 each week.

“He’s a big lad at six-four 17-and-a-half stone, he’ll definitely add size to us. Last year he was doing big minutes for Newcastle which is encouraging for his size.”

Gorley also announced four re-signings, all props.

They are Scotland international Guy Graham, Australian Lucas Castle, ex-Whitehaven man Ross Ainley and Callum Farrer.

Gorley added: “I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of Guy yet, there’s still some more in there. Ross won over the fans the more games he played, like I knew he would, and he’s a proven Championship quality player.

“Lucas got better as the season went on and was one of the top performers in the six wins on the trot.”

On Farrer, he said: “Considering it was Beano’s first season as a professional, he’s done a great job for the team.

“I knew he would because I coached him as a kid and watched him progress into a top National Conference League player for Wath Brow. He’s a no-nonsense middle who just gets on with his job.”

Workington published a list of the other 15 players under contract, including Kiwi outside back Levi Atiga, who has been linked with Salford.

Jake Bradley, Jack Stephenson, Zarrin Galea, Braden Leigh, Jude Lupton and Tyce Walmsley are all tied down until the end of 2027.

Jake Carter and Mason Lewthwaite were already contracted for 2026, and they have been joined by Dom Wear, Rio Corkill, Stevie Scholey, Alex Donaghy, Oscar Doran and Spencer Fulton.