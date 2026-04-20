Andrew Johns touts Warrington Wolves as destination for Nathan Cleary

WARRINGTON WOLVES have been touted as a destination for NRL superstar Nathan Cleary.

Cleary’s contract at Penrith Panthers is set to expire at the end of 2027, with clubs able to speak to the maverick halfback from November 1.

The 28-year-old’s future has been a constant source of speculation, including in the UK given the fact that his partner, Mary Fowler, plays football for Manchester City.

NRL icon Andrew Johns, who himself had a three-game spell for Wire in 2005, believes Warrington owner Simon Moran “would move heaven and earth” to sign Kangaroos halfback Cleary, who is regarded among the world’s best players.

Johns, speaking on NRL on Nine, said: “Nathan doesn’t play for money, he plays because he loves the game and he respects the game.

“He wouldn’t go to the PNG Chiefs (the NRL newcomers in 2028 with whom Cleary has been linked) purely for money. I know it’s a huge incentive.

“There’s talk of Warrington. I know the owner there, Simon Moran, and he would move heaven and earth to get Nathan there.”

Johns also believes that Cleary would help Warrington’s “special” young halfback Ewan Irwin.

“They’d love to get him there to work with their young half,” he added.

“If anyone can get it done in England, it’s Simon Moran.

“I’d think he wants to be near his partner, Mary Fowler. The long distance would be difficult on them both. He’s done everything here (in the NRL).”