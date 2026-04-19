‘Not back to the drawing board’ for Warrington Wolves insists Sam Burgess

SAM BURGESS said Warrington Wolves were beaten by a “galvanised” Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

“I thought they were very good – they beat us in most areas,” he said after Warrington’s 38-22 loss, only their second of the year.

“We went up by ten early but we weren’t quite at our best and I saw signs there that if Catalans got some momentum they might get on top of us and it went that way.

“It can certainly galvanise a group sometimes when a coach moves on and I think that happened tonight, but we were a little bit off in most aspects.

“I think they played with a lot of energy tonight. They’ve got a lot of youth in their team and I thought they were very exciting at times.

“We didn’t handle the ruck well. I thought physically they controlled us probably the most we’ve been controlled all year.

“It’s something we’ve got to work on but it’s not back to the drawing board. We’ve just got to look at areas where we need to be better and fix it up for Friday night (at home to Wigan Warriors).”