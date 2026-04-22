Brad Arthur gives honest verdict of Leeds Rhinos’ season so far and latest on Alfie Edgell injury

BRAD ARTHUR has given his assessment of Leeds Rhinos’ start to the 2026 Super League season.

The Rhinos have been one of the form sides of the competition so far, sitting top of the ladder.

But Arthur insists Leeds can get better.

“We are building and building ok. I thought we started the season really well, jumped out of the blocks quickly and especially with Vegas,” Arthur said.

“We flattened out a little bit then. Our discipline for a game was poor and our team identity was poor for a game.

“Hopefully that doesn’t happen again, we responded pretty good against Warrington who are one of the form teams in the competition.

“At the moment we are travelling ok, we are healthy but there is a fair bit of improvement in our team.”

So what does Arthur’s side need to improve on?

“We need to make sure the choices around our team identity are really important to us and that will allow our footy get better.

“There’s not a heap of things we’ve got to tighten up, our game mentality is good.

“Our last plays against Warrington weren’t great but that was down to the conditions and we tidied that up against Bradford.”

One man who has been sidelined since Boxing Day is Alfie Edgell.

At the time, Edgell’s injury – a thigh problem – was given a 14-16 week prognosis and Arthur has given an update on the young outside back.

“Alfie is still four to six weeks, it was a pretty serious injury. He has had surgery.

“We are taking it a bit slower than we would have predicted at the start.

“Alfie is desperate to get out there and play but need to do the right thing by him for the long term.

“It’s a long season and we need to make sure that when he gets back, he will stay back.

“He’s a really good team person and club person and is highly valued by his teammates.”