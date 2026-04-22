Huddersfield Giants suffer mouthguard issue as Taane Milne cleared for Leigh clash

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS suffered a mouthguard ‘error’ in their 56-22 thrashing by Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

Taane Milne left the field early for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), but didn’t return, with the consensus being that he failed the concussion test.

However, the former NRL outside back has been included in Huddersfield’s 21-man squad to take on Leigh Leopards tonight.

And interim head coach Liam Finn has revealed that Milne has been cleared to play after passing the HIA last week, but with Milne not wearing an instrumented mouthguard, he wasn’t allowed to return tot the field.

Instrumented mouthguards have been used since 2022, but there is now a real-time trigger, designed to alert medical teams immediately when a player experiences a very high force to the head.

When a trigger occurs, the mouthguard will flash red and the team medical staff will be immediately notified. It does not diagnose concussion. Instead, it provides an objective safety signal that prompts further assessment.

“Taane didn’t fail his HIA, he wasn’t wearing the mouthguard,” Finn said.

“He went off for the HIA but because he wasn’t wearing it, there was no data.

“That was an error, he passed his head test.”