Brad Arthur hails ‘brave’ Leeds Rhinos after derby win

BRAD ARTHUR praised how his Leeds Rhinos dealt with the adversity of three yellow cards to overcome Wakefield Trinity 40-22.

Maika Sivo, Ash Handley and Jack Bird were all sent to the sin bin during a thrilling game.

Arthur reflected: “It was a good first 37 minutes.

“I had everything worked out what I was going to say at half-time and then it changed (with Sivo’s sin bin and Tray Lolesio’s try for Wakefield).

“I thought we were extremely brave at the start of the second half but overall, I’m extremely proud. We were physical at the start and dominated.

“We just had to keep working hard and scramble when we went down to eleven but hopefully it won’t happen again.

“I reckon all three yellows were fair enough. Jack’s was silly (for throwing the ball away) and there was no malice in Maika’s (high tackle) but there was head contact.”

Sivo scored a hat-trick but Arthur offered his praise to Handley and Jake Connor.

“The assists by Ash Handley were outstanding and so was his leadership – he’s got a lot of credibility in the group,” added Arthur.

“Jake’s kicked really well, we do score a lot of tries in the corner and it was very important (to convert them).”