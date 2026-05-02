Paul Rowley says St Helens ‘have more in us’

PAUL ROWLEY felt his side fell short of their usual high standards having struggled to pull away from York Knights right until the final quarter.

Despite St Helens recording a big win on the scoreboard, the action on the field told a different story.

Saints finally broke the spirited Knights in the final quarter, a Tristan Sailor 40/20 proving the catalyst for four subsequent tries.

“I didn’t think the score reflected the game at all,” said the Saints boss. “It was a lot tougher than that.

“The key moments were putting together hard-nosed sets with a good defensive set at the end of it, it doesn’t get any more complicated than that.

“We started chasing edges a little bit and that’s not the right way to go, certainly against York.

“Territory and possession should have been at the forefront, so we feel like we let ourselves down a little bit.

“40 points to 16 is a great result in Super League – it is important that we celebrate great wins, but we know we’ve got more in us, so we are striving for that.”