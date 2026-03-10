Bradford Bulls’ Kurt Haggerty gives verdict on Joe Shorrocks sinbin error and subsequent RFL apology

KURT HAGGERTY has been ‘guaranteed’ that such an incident as that what occurred with Joe Shorrocks’ sinbin will ‘never happen again’.

Shorrocks was shown a yellow card deep into Bradford Bulls’ away clash with St Helens, but returned before ten minutes had been accounted for.

At the time, people questioned the decision, and, on Monday, the RFL apologised to the Bulls for the incident.

Now Haggerty has had his say on the issue as well as the aftermath.

“I’d questioned it at the time, I wasn’t too sure about the length of time he was off the field so I spoke to the fourth official and he was unsure too,” Haggerty said.

“I had to seek the clarity first then anything but then I got the phone call from the RFL apologising

“They left the time running regarding to the Captain’s Challenge and someone didn’t stop the watch and that’s where they got the time from.

“Because the game was so close we kept an eye on it. It’s a human error, we’ve had numerous apologies and it’s still hard to take.

“It had a big bearing on the outcome but these things do happen unfortunately.

“We’ve been guaranteed it will never happen but I hope no team ever has to go through it again like we did in such a close game.”