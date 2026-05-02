Kurt Haggerty takes positives from another Bradford Bulls loss

BRADFORD coach Kurt Haggerty believed there were some positives to take from their fifth Super League loss in succession.

The Bulls – who had 14 first-team players on the sidelines – conceded seven tries in a 38-14 loss to Wigan Warriors.

“I thought we were physically good,” said Haggerty.

“We are a pretty potent team when we get in areas of good ball. We can score tries, but ultimately there were system failings at times, and that let us down.

“We went set for set with Wigan for 26 minutes, and we started to break through lack of experience. I am not saying I can accept that, but it is understandable at the moment.”

Haggerty was impressed by Leigh Leopards loanee Ben McNamara on debut and is hoping to keep the playmaker with the Bulls for longer.

He said: “I just asked him for some really simple things in regards to his game, just taking the line on and running and defending well.

“I thought he did those things well. He is an extremely polite and intelligent young man. I have enjoyed his company in a short space of time.

“I think he would like to play a few more games just from speaking to him, but we will progress that moving forward if we can. He has come in and done a good job for us today.”