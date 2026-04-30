Bradford Bulls have ‘genuine desire’ to play in Las Vegas next year

BRADFORD BULLS CEO Jason Hirst has confirmed that his club is interested in being part of the Rugby League extravaganza in Las Vegas in 2027.

“I can confirm that we have a real and genuine desire to represent Betfred Super League at Las Vegas in 2027,” said Hirst.

“We do so, after consulting with previous participants and having met with representatives from both RL Commercial and the NRL.

“We have given this careful consideration, not only as a stand-alone event, but more importantly, as part of our ongoing marketing and business development plan, as we look to grow our brand and further develop and improve our on-field team.

“Should we be successful in our application, any costs incurred will be paid for outside of our 2027 business and playing budget by investors and sponsors.”

St Helens and Hull FC have been suggested as the next Super League participants in Las Vegas, but Hirst isn’t discouraged.

“As the perceived outsider of one of three clubs in the running, we expect to have a decision from the RFL early next month and should we be selected, we will obviously provide further updates in the appropriate manner and timeframe.”

And Hirst is confident that the Bulls will be much stronger in 2027 than in 2026, with much more time to create a strong squad.

“Unlike this season, we have far more time to plan and build our squad for next season, with more players freely available as realistic targets,” he said.

“As a Board, we are totally committed to year on year on and off field improvement, as can be evidenced by our Vegas application, ongoing matchday experience improvements, as well as the aforementioned 2027 contract talks.

“We have also set aside a significant amount of affordable money to further strengthen and improve our Elite Academy in 2027 and beyond.

“Our club is in a good place with an ambitious ownership group and we’re only going to get sustainably stronger in 2027 and beyond.”