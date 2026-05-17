Hull FC’s Andy Last rues Yusuf Aydin ‘brain snap’

ANDY LAST had no complains with the dismissal of Hull FC forward Yusuf Aydin in their 16-14 loss at Bradford Bulls.

“I’m obviously disappointed,” said Hull coach Last of a seventh defeat from eleven this season.

“I was confident coming into the game but we didn’t start well.

“It’s clear to see that we are lacking in a bit of confidence.

“The quality of players we have got sat in the stands is showing itself and we are just not quite where we need to be.

“We are trying hard for each other and I admire their effort and tenacity but we just need a bit more quality in those key moments.

“I have no qualms with the sending off – just a brain snap from Yusuf and one that was costly.”