Cameron Scott cleared of serious injury after worrying collision

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell has provided a positive update on Cameron Scott’s condition following a concerning incident during their 40-22 defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Just five minutes into the game, Scott was left on the ground after a collision with Leeds’ Keenan Palasia.

The centre was treated for around twelve minutes before being helped off the field and sent to hospital.

After the match, Powell said: “Cameron has come round and he’s okay, his scan’s clear. That’s the main thing after it all.”

Wakefield suffered a second straight defeat despite Leeds receiving three yellow cards – the first of which, for a Maika Sivo high tackle, Powell felt should have been more.

He said: “Sivo’s challenge looked like a straight red to me at the time – it was a weak call.

But Powell also admitted: “I don’t think we ever looked like we could have won. We’ve got to be better than that to beat teams like these.

“The whole game was carnage from start to end. There were so many tough reshuffles, and it was hard to manage.

“Leeds are playing pretty hot at the moment and we needed to get more right tonight.

“We got close with some unbelievable pieces of play but kept shooting ourselves in the foot. We defended poorly.

“We lost our cutting edge and combinations and even though we scored 22 points we weren’t ever that great.

“We weren’t smart or clean enough especially in yardage. We gave them way too much opportunity.”