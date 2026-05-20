Castleford Tigers boss Ryan Carr verdict on George Hirst ban and Semi Valemei latest

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Ryan Carr remained tight-lipped when discussing the two-match ban handed to forward George Hirst in the aftermath of his side’s 24-18 win over York Knights.

Hirst was sinbinned during the game for a high shot on York’s King Vuniyayawa, who subsequently failed a HIA.

The former Wigan Warriors man was subsequently given a Grade D Head Contact charge, incurring 15 penalty points and thus a two-match suspension.

However, Carr has admitted he was ‘a bit disappointed’ for Hirst.

“I was a bit disappointed for George, he had just come back from his own head knock,” Carr said.

“I thought he played really well but then he’s got another two week ban there.

“The outcome is my opinion and I will keep that to myself but it’s hard for players.

“They can’t keep their consistency in the team.”

Carr did admit that he was ‘frustrated’ by the decision.

“To avoid that type of collision, he would have had to deadset disappear.

“It’s frustrating but I’ve got to respect the process and just get on with it.

“For him, it is a tricky one because you can’t really fight it either. The ruling was based on the player failing the HIA more so than the actual action.

“And you can’t dispute the fact he didn’t fail his HIA because he did.”

Semi Valemei could return for the Tigers this weekend.

“Semi is potentially in the picture, we’ve got to get a few more days in training.

“We are looking at days rather than weeks with him.

“It’s always hard coming into a new environment and a new country.

“You’re here to do what you love which is to play and sometimes that gets taken away from you with injury.

“It’s been hard for him but he’s done a really good job. He’s ticked every box he can possible tick.

“I just want him to do what he’s good at and that’s playing.

Meanwhile, Carr is still monitoring his squad for both this year and 2027.

“We’re getting healthier each week which is good. The depth of the squad is getting bigger which is good because it creates competition for spots and better training practice.

“It’s all ongoing, with the more rugby league you play, you get a bigger sample space to evaluate players.

“We’re starting to get a really good understanding of the squad because there has been enough games.”