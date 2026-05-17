Ryan Carr delighted by ‘real effort’ from Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS boss Ryan Carr was delighted with the effort his players showed to earn a 24-18 win at York Knights.

Their fourth Super League win of the year followed defeats to the Hull clubs, conceding 50 points each time, in their previous two games.

“I’m pleased for my team and our fans,” said Carr. “We had a massive turnout here from our fans today which is really pleasing after what’s been a tough couple of weeks previous.

“To see the support here, just goes to show how loyal our fans are and to put a performance together like that which is brave and committed, I’m happy for them to be going home feeling really happy for themselves as well as the playing group.

“I’m really proud. I know what we’ve got here at his club and in this group. We need to keep pushing the belief and self-belief individually and collectively.

“That was just a win based on effort, really. It wasn’t any sort of super talent, it was just a real effort win and that pleases me a lot.”

Castleford were hanging on late after George Hirst’s sin bin and Carr admitted: “My heart was beating fast!

“I asked them ‘how did it feel out there?’ And the feedback was they just had a real self-confidence that they were going to keep turning up for each other no matter what.

“That’s all we can control – our effort and how fast they can move for each other. I thought the boys did a really good job in that period.”