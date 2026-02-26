Castleford Tigers captain Alex Mellor suffers serious injury

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be without captain Alex Mellor for at least eight weeks after head coach Ryan Carr revealed he broke his leg in the 24-10 defeat to Toulouse Olympique last week.

Mellor departed the field in the second-half, and now the diagnosis is not a good one.

Carr said: “He picked up a broken leg in Toulouse and it’s a weight-bearing one.

“He will be on the sideline for an extended period until we get that healed.

“It’s the bone just under his knee on the outside. It doesn’t require surgery but it is a weight-bearing bone so we need to take our time until it heals.

“It will be about eight weeks.”

So who will captain Castleford in the fixture against Huddersfield Giants tomorrow night?

“Joe Stimson will captain the side this weekend. He is a natural leader.”