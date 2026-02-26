Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet’s warning to Adam Keighran after second charge in two games

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has admitted that he continues to have words with Adam Keighran following the latter’s second disciplinary charge in as many weeks.

In both of Wigan’s two opening games, Keighran has been shown a yellow card for a late tackle.

In doing so, the Australian centre has accrued 4.75 points and could receive a ban if charged against Leigh Leopards on Thursday.

Peet has revealed that the pair are working hard to take such indiscretions out of Keighran’s game.

“I did have a word with him last week and we have had words about it in the past too,” Peet said.

“We are working with Adam, he knows it’s not acceptable and he doesn’t accept it in his game.

“Ultimately, he is risking the team by getting himself shown cards, there is a chance for a suspension and he’s been getting fined as well.

“On top of that, we are speaking about it to help him correct his timing, technique and decision making.

“I was particularly disappointed for him, not at him, at the weekend because he had an outstanding game.

“I knew he would be disappointed in himself and that’s my job to challenge him to be better and support him through that.

“I’m sure he will be better for it in the long run, he’s a fantastic player and we need him on the field.”