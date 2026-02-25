Matty Ashton holds World Cup incentive as Warrington Wolves return imminent

IT’S a well-used cliché that injured players want to ‘come back stronger’ – but that’s exactly what Matty Ashton believes he will do.

And if he does, the extra fortnight he’s been held back will have been well worth the wait.

The Warrington Wolves winger has been in rehab since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last May.

While the opening round of the Super League season was his aim for a return, Ashton didn’t feature in their win over St Helens.

Sam Burgess said he was “really close”, but the Warrington coach has instead opted to give him two further weeks of training.

The Wolves didn’t play last week while scheduled round-two opponents Hull KR won the World Club Challenge, but England star Ashton is well set to make his comeback when Wakefield Trinity visit the Halliwell Jones Stadium this Saturday.

“It’s the risk and reward for an extra two weeks of him recovering with the ACL,” explained Burgess.

“All the numbers and statistics will say that it gives him a greater chance not only of survival, but a greater chance of holding the year out.”

While eager to hit the ground running, Ashton knows he needs to last the course, not least with the carrot of a first World Cup in sight.

“Missing out on the Ashes last year was a kick in the stomach, but the World Cup in Australia is what dreams are made of,” he said.

“It’s in the back of my mind because I’m 27 and it could be my last opportunity to play a World Cup over there, so I’ll be making sure I put my best foot forward for that.”

He missed out on last autumn’s Ashes, as well as Warrington’s difficult second half of the campaign, and Ashton added: “What was at stake last year made being out a lot harder.

“It took its toll, but I’m back now and I’m stronger for it. Hopefully I’ll be better.

“I think I’ve learned a lot off the field, things I didn’t realise I needed to learn.”