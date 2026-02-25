Castleford Tigers’ Chris Chester reveals plane and logistical issues ahead of Toulouse Olympique defeat

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ director of rugby Chris Chester has revealed that there were a number of logistical problems that plagued Ryan Carr’s side prior to the 24-10 defeat to Toulouse Olympique last weekend.

The Tigers were abject for the majority of that game and are now just one of two Super League sides – along with Huddersfield Giants – without a win in 2026.

Now Chester has explained the things that went wrong for the West Yorkshire club before that game.

“Some of the decisions I made in terms of how we travelled. 13 hours before a game isn’t ideal and neither is a 12-and-a-half hour trip back home,” Chester said.

“One journey was via Munich and the other was via Frankfurt. And if I had my time again I would probably not have chosen that travel.

“We can all hold our hands up but we certainly don’t use that as an excuse.

“It’s probably something I needed to do better in terms of the logistics but unfortunately this time of year – and it’s something the RFL should probably look at – there are no direct flights from Manchester to Toulouse.

“We chose the flights that we thought would take the least amount of time but there were delays in Munich.

“That whole weekend wasn’t great for a number of reasons and the main reason was the result and performance.”