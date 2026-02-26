Ex-St Helens pair Sione Mata’utia and Kevin Naiqama link up with new side

FORMER St Helens stalwarts Sione Mata’utia and Kevin Naiqama have linked up once more – with the Newcastle Rebels in the Men’s Country Championships.

In 2021, both Naiqama and Mata’utia helped St Helens win the Super League Grand Final against Catalans Dragons, with the Fijian winger scoring two tries and winning the Harry Sunderland Medals.

All in all, Mata’utia registered 17 tries in 85 appearances for Saints in a four-year period, whilst Naiqama scored 39 tries in 77 appearances.

Now both men will link up Garth Brennan’s Newcastle side who are hunting a fourth straight Championship success.

“Mata’utia has played for Australia – there’s not much more you can do than that,” Brennan told NSWRL.

“To have the youngest Kangaroo in our Rebels side is a bit of a coup for us here in Newcastle.

“Kevin Naiqama has also played a lot of NRL, English Super League, and won grand finals. They’ve both won grand finals at St Helens, so it is a good experience to bring them in with our younger guys.”

The bigger picture for Brennan isn’t just the four in a row, it’s to encourage young players to play the game, referencing Sione Mata’uita as an example.

“I’m very confident we can continue our success, but I have noticed over the last year how close the competition has become.”