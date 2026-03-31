Castleford Tigers hooker makes short-term loan move

CASTLEFORD TIGERS hooker Cain Robb has made a short-term loan move to Championship side Batley Bulldogs.

Robb, who has yet to make a first-team appearance for Castleford during the 2026 Super League season, has joined the Bulldogs for a month.

The 23-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage during the off-season and required surgery to correct the issue, with his stint at Batley being Robb’s first time out on the field this season.

The Tigers’ signing of Tom Forber on a month’s loan from Wigan Warriors also fills the number nine void at The Jungle left by injuries to Liam Hood and Ashton Golding.