Hull KR duo Jordan Dezaria and Bill Leyland make short-term Super League loan moves

ST HELENS have snapped up Hull KR pair Jordan Dezaria and Bill Leyland on short-terms loans.

French international prop forward Jordan Dezaria joined the Robins ahead of the 2026 Super League season from Catalans Dragons, but the 29-year-old has yet to make his official debut for Hull KR.

23-year-old hooker Bill Leyland is in his second year with the Robins, following three seasons at London Broncos. In 2023 he was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Year.

St Helens boss Paul Rowley welcomed the pair and said: “Both players will add quality to our squad, which is severely stretched at present.

“As is often the case with loan deals, this will serve to assist all parties. It is an opportunity for the players to gain valuable match minutes, and it is a short-term strengthening of our squad.

“We would like to thank Hull KR for their cooperation in allowing Jordan and Bill to join us on loan.”