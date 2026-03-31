Ryan Carr keen on longer Tom Forber deal as Wigan loanee stars in Castleford win

RYAN CARR has admitted that he wants to see Tom Forber stay at Castleford Tigers for longer than his month’s loan deal from Wigan Warriors.

Forber’s short-term move was confirmed earlier this week, but Carr revealed, in his post-match conference following Castleford’s 40-28 win over Bradford Bulls, that he only met the 22-year-old the day before the victory.

With Brad O’Neill enjoying a rich vein of form at the Warriors, Forber’s first-team chances have been limited.

And it was very much Castleford’s gain with the hooker playing 80 minutes in the vital win over Bradford on Thursday night.

Carr, who had just led the Tigers to their second win of the 2026 Super League campaign, couldn’t hide his admiration for Forber following the win: “He was unreal. To put it into perspective, I met our dummy-half yesterday and I spent an hour with him going through our plays, our gameplan and our systems and processes.

“He’s an awesome kid. I love him and we are so fortunate to have him here. He was fantastic.

“For a spine player to come in a day before a game and learn a whole team’s systems, that’s credit to him. That’s down to his application and dedication.”

Could Carr see Forber staying longer than a month?

“I think we have used five hookers in six rounds and three fullbacks. A week ago we had Liam Hood and Ashton Golding.

“We love having him here, he’s fit in really well with the boys in the last 48 hours, but I want what’s best for him.

“If he gives us that attitude and level of effort then it’s all we can ask for.”