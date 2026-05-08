Castleford Tigers sign ex-Australia star Damien Cook

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have signed former Kangaroos hooker Damien Cook for next season.

The 34-year-old is a veteran of almost 250 NRL games, mostly with South Sydney Rabbitohs, and has made 17 State of Origin appearances for New South Wales alongside four international caps.

But he will be leaving St George Illawarra Dragons, where he is currently captain, for a two-year contract with Castleford.

It will reunite him with Ryan Carr, who left his post as St George assistant to become head coach at the OneBore Stadium at the end of last season.

Carr said: “Damien is a terrific signing for our club.

“He’s a great person, a proven leader and an outstanding rugby league player who brings a wealth of experience and a real competitive edge.

“His professionalism and desire for success fit perfectly with what we’re building here at Castleford.

“Damien will be a big part of our future and I know he’s super excited to be involved.”

The Tigers have struggled in the hooking department since Carr took charge, with first-choice Liam Hood currently sidelined by a neck injury.

Chris Atkin (now at Bradford Bulls), Ashton Golding, Aiden Doolan and Cain Robb have all played in the position this season alongside loanees Tom Forber and Brad Dwyer.

Cook is one of Castleford’s most high-profile additions in recent times, while Love Rugby League have reported that Mathew Feagai will also be swapping the Dragons for the Tigers.

Feagai is a 25-year-old Samoan international winger or centre who has spent his whole career with St George Illawarra to date.

Despite a major squad overhaul ahead of the season, and the recent additions of Tyler Dupree and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, further extensive changes have been threatened for 2027 by Carr.

The Tigers currently sit second bottom of the Super League table with just three wins from ten games.