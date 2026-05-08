Lewis Murphy signs extended St Helens contract

ST HELENS have agreed a new contract with Lewis Murphy, keeping the winger with the club until the end of 2029.

The 24-year-old signed a two-year deal when he joined Saints ahead of the 2025 season following one year with Sydney Roosters in which he was unable to make an NRL appearance.

Injury troubles at first club Wakefield Trinity and in Australia continued in his first season wearing the red vee, and he was limited to ten games.

But he has already played eight times this season – scoring five tries, to add to his six last term – and Saints have chosen to keep him for the long term.

“It means a lot,” said Murphy. “I’m going to show them that they made the right decision.”

St Helens coach Paul Rowley said: “Murph is a fantastic lad, a real athlete and a finisher. He can do things that other players can’t, so he is exactly what we want in the team.

“I think he is a really strong signing for the club, both for now and for the future.

“We all see how much he cares for the environment he is in, for our club, and whilst he has had a period where he has been very unfortunate with injuries, we are hoping that he has better luck after this latest one.

“We want him to have a clear run and show everybody why inside the club we value him so highly.”