Brad Singleton leaves Castleford Tigers

BRAD SINGLETON has left Castleford Tigers with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old joined the Tigers from Salford Red Devils in March 2025 and featured 21 times during the 2025 Super League campaign.

All in all, the 33-year-old has registered over 320 career appearances, scoring 30 tries in the process.

However, Singleton has played just once for Castleford during the 2026 season, with head coach Ryan Carr confirming the forward was taking time out of the game.

“Brad has taken some time off at the moment,” Carr previously explained.

“We are working through some stuff in the background and we will know more about that in the next few weeks.

“We need to make sure we are doing the best thing for him – and it’s something we do for each player on an individual basis.

“It’s a day by day thing for him.”