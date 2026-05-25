Ryan Carr gives latest on Jason Qareqare future after stunning hat-trick in St Helens win

RYAN CARR is confident Jason Qareqare will sign a new Castleford Tigers deal after the winger registered a sublime hat-trick in his side’s 30-10 win over St Helens.

Qareqare was in excellent form once more in that win on Saturday afternoon, but, with the Fijian international’s contract running out at the end of the 2026 Super League season, there has been speculation that he could be heading for the exit.

York Knights were said to be interested in the flyer, but Carr believes Qareqare will form the future of his new-look Tigers in years to come.

“Hopefully (he will sign), he loves it here, he is forming a great combination with Maps (Krystian Mapapalangi),” Carr said.

“He is a fan favourite, we love him, hopefully we will have some good news in the next few weeks on that.

“It’s a matter of when, we are confident he will be here.”