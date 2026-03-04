Kurt Haggerty: Bradford Bulls have ‘proved a couple of points’ over Odsal pitch

KURT HAGGERTY believes that Bradford Bulls have “proved a couple of points” over the Bartercard Odsal pitch after securing two home wins from two against Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique.

Haggerty was brought in to lead the Bulls in their first season back in Super League for over a decade.

Having come from Salford Red Devils where then head coach Paul Rowley had played an expansive style of rugby, big things were expected of Bradford’s attacking set-up in 2026.

There were concerns that the smaller Odsal pitch could hinder the Bulls in that regard, but so far there have been no indications that is the case.

And Haggerty believes that such concerns have been quashed.

“We’re pretty positive, we’ve had some really tough games but we’ve had two games at Odsal – a lot of people have questioned what it would be like to see the Bradford style of play at Odsal,” Haggerty said.

“I’d like to think we’re proving a couple of points there, we’ve played two really good French teams and we had the game against Hull FC.

“The resilience we’ve shown defensively is really good. At the moment there’s been a lot of periods where we have had to defend our tryline under the new system I have brought in.

“The positive outcomes of what we’re doing defensively has been the positive thing I can speak about.”