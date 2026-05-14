Catalans Dragons aim to find solution to key problem

RYAN SHERIDAN is searching for a solution to Catalans Dragons’ travel sickness as he prepares for another tough away test at Wakefield Trinity.

Catalans have won four of their six league games at Stade Gilbert Brutus this season, including spectacular victories over Hull KR and Warrington Wolves.

But it’s been a different story in the UK, losing three from four as well as being knocked out of the Challenge Cup at St Helens in the quarter-final stage.

That 36-4 defeat was followed by a 46-4 thrashing by Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley in a pair of disastrous April trips.

The Dragons now have back-to-back visits to Yorkshire, against Wakefield on Friday and then York Knights on Saturday, May 23, to put that right.

“What we have been doing to ourselves away from home is the (poor) starts to games,” said Sheridan, who has been in interim charge of the team since late March.

“It’s been very difficult. Then you’re managing the mental and physical side of getting back and dealing with that. It’s something we’re aware of.

“We’re a team that is learning and growing together. We learn through defeat and we learn through victory.”

Catalans are only two points off the play-off positions and Sheridan added: “We know where we sit and we know what challenges we’ve got coming up, but we’ve got to take each game at a time.

“We’ve got a break before Wakefield and we’ll see where we’re going as a group and if we have it in us to keep moving forward and keep facing these challenges.

“We’ve learned lessons from each of these away games, both as staff – what we do in our preparation – and as players.”