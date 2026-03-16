Catalans Dragons keen to retain Wigan Warriors’ Tiaki Chan

CATALANS DRAGONS are hoping to secure the services of Tiaki Chan for the remainder of the season.

The Wigan Warriors forward’s one-month loan came to an end after Saturday’s Challenge Cup victory over Oldham.

French international Chan came through the Dragons’ ranks before signing for Wigan ahead of the 2024 season, but has made only three appearances there.

And head coach Joel Tomkins would like to extend the reunion, telling League Express: “Tiaki has been great for us.

“We’ve needed him these last few weeks with the injuries we’ve had – we’re missing (Julian) Bousquet, (Ben) Garcia and Franck Maria (hernia).

“Tiaki has come in and done a good job for us. He’s mobile, he moves really well, and he’s definitely added to us.

“I’ll certainly be exploring the possibility of keeping Tiaki for the season, and it’ll be for the clubs to get together and see whether that’s an option.”

Catalans also signed Matty Russell last month, but the winger is yet to play for the club.

“Matty got a bang in his first session,” explained Tomkins.

“He was returning from a (knee) injury, he’d had a small surgery in the off-season.

“When he joined us he was fit to play, he’d been through all his protocols, but we did a contact session and he got a bang so it probably set him back three or four weeks.

“He’s due to be back in two weeks.”

Lewis Dodd suffered an injury last week, while Léo Darrélatour failed an HIA against Oldham, but Tomkins hopes to have Garcia, Bousquet and suspended Nick Cotric back when Catalans welcome champions Hull KR this Saturday.

They will be looking to build on their last Super League outing, a 22-16 victory at Leigh Leopards.

“We were disappointed with a couple of the performances, especially the Bradford one (losing 28-10 in round two), but we bounced back against Leigh,” said Tomkins.

“It showed that although the group lacks experience, when our attitude is right and we apply pressure the way we practise, we’ll come up with results.

“The most pleasing element was the fact we had our backs against the wall and quite a lot went against us but the boys kept fighting for each other, turning up and scrambling.”