César Rougé hailed for Toulouse Olympique impact as big dilemma awaits

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE head coach Sylvain Houles has hailed César Rougé after the former Catalans Dragons halfback has settled well into life at the big-city club.

Just 23 years of age, Rougé made 49 appearances for the Dragons over the course of five seasons before Houles managed to convince the playmaker to move north to Toulouse.

An impressive start to the Super League season has followed, with Houles admitting that he tried to sign Rougé six years ago.

“When he was 17, we tried to sign him, but Covid came and he went to Catalans,” Houles said.

“I always looked out for him. He’s a class player; I really like him. He’s a young player, and I could see it in his eyes, his passion for the game. That’s what I loved about him.

“We’ve been in touch a few times and I always admire how he talks about the game. He was supposed to go to England and I said, ‘Sorry, but I want to keep you here in France.'”

But behind Rougé and current halfback partner Thomas Lacans sits Jake Shorrocks, patiently waiting for a Super League opportunity after helping Toulouse to Championship Grand Final success in 2025.

“We’ve got Jake Shorrocks, who is fit and ready to go,” said Houles.

“We’ve got three tremendous halves and I’m really pleased for César. I’m really pleased for Thomas, who’s playing in the Super League and he can show what he’s about.

“I know that Jake, when he’s going to come in, he’s going to do a tremendous job because that’s what he’s done for us in the past.”