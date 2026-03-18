Chris Atkin explains move to Bradford Bulls from Castleford Tigers

CHRIS ATKIN is “really excited” to link back up with Kurt Haggerty as the former pens a permanent deal with Bradford Bulls until the end of the 2026 Super League season.

Atkin had been with Castleford Tigers, where he had registered 19 appearances, but he was released with immediate effect earlier this morning.

Now Bradford have snapped up the 33-year-old.

The 33-year-old arrived at Castleford midway through the 2025 season, having spent the best part of six years at Salford Red Devils, where he scored 17 tries in 110 appearances.

And Atkin can’t wait to get started: “I am really excited, I am looking forward to getting stuck in. Having spoken to Kurt and a few of the other lads in the group, they’ve only got positive things to say about the club and where the club is trying to go this season and beyond.

“Speaking to Kurt about his vision and ethos, knowing how he wants to play the game was a big factor in coming to the Bulls, I am really excited to work with him again and to link back up with a few of the boys too.

“It’s clear the Bulls have come to play, they’ve turned up every week and put a performance on and that may have surprised people on the outside looking in but I don’t think it will be a surprise to the group. They look really good and I’m really excited to get involved and be a part of that.

“I want to bring my utility value I’ve tried to bring to teams over the years, I will give 100% every time I get the chance to get on the field and I’m going to bring my energy to help lift the team and contribute in my own way to make the Bulls better and achieve some success in 2026.”

Haggerty himself said: “I am really happy Chris has come and joined the Bulls for the rest of the year. He adds a utility value to the team, he can play as a pivot, as a 13 and he can cover at hooker as well. He’s multi-skilled, he’s a great fella and he’s all about earning respect and I am sure he will do that with our group, he’s a very good player in his own right.

“Chris ticks a couple of boxes, he’s got that rugby IQ, he’s got the toughness, he’s multi-skilled and he’s played a lot of Super League – and I know he’s got plenty of fight left in him. I am really excited for Chris to show this group what he can do.

“Chris knows my style and system so he knows what I expect. The group understand what I expect and where we are at so he’s only going to add value in competition for places. The training standards will go even higher with Chris Atkin in the environment.”